Slow Crush releasing new LP ‘Hush’ this week (watch the “Lull” video)

Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush recently reissued their previously-out-of-print 2018 debut LP Aurora, and now they're gearing up to release a followup, Hush, this Friday (10/22) via Quiet Panic (pre-order). Ahead of the album's release, we're premiering the video for new single "Lull," which offers up a wonderful contrast between Isa Holliday's dreamy, airy voice and a wall of heavy guitars.

"If you listen closely during the intro, you can hear the rain hitting the studio's tall glass ceilings - a minute detail that captures the atmosphere of the track perfectly," Isa says. "We entrusted our talented friend, Bobby Pook at Sumo Crucial Productions, to create the video. With minimal instructions, he produced a beautiful visual representation conveying the song's mood - the yearning for togetherness and affection to contend the almost apocalyptic sense of solitude. A mood that we have perhaps all been confronted with at some point over the last two years."

"The video follows the protagonist waking up, anxiously chasing down the streets in search to intercept his sense of foreboding," Isa continues. "In comparison to the previous two singles, 'Lull' takes the listener on a more vulnerable emotional journey." Check it out below.

Slow Crush are also going on a 2022 North American tour, including a stop at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on April 8 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Drown

2. Blue

3. Swoon

4. Gloom

5. Swivel

6. Reve

7. Hush

8. Lull

9. Thrill

10. Bent And Broken

Slow Crush -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

OCT 20 Botanique BRUSSELS

NOV 06 Trix ANTWERP

NOV 12 Duyster Festival GHENT

NOV 28 MOD HASSELT

JAN 14 Cactus Club BRUGGE

FEB 22 X120 VILNIUS

FEB 23 Sveta TALLINN

FEB 24 On the Rock HELSINKI

FEB 25 Serdce SAINT PETERSBURG

FEB 26 Fabrika MOSCOW

MAR 02 V11 ROTTERDAM

MAR 03 Patronaat HAARLEM

MAR 04 Little Devil TILBURG

MAR 05 Supersonic PARIS

MAR 15 Mtc COLOGNE

MAR 16 Nachtwache HAMBURG

MAR 17 Vega COPENHAGEN

MAR 18 Zukunft am Ostkreuz BERLIN

MAR 19 Poglos WARSAW

MAR 20 Akademia WROCLAW

MAR 21 Underdogs PRAGUE

MAR 22 Dürer kert BUDAPEST

MAR 23 Kulturak BRATISLAVA

MAR 24 Orangehouse MUNICH

APR 08 Knitting Factory NEW YORK, NY

APR 09 Sonia CAMBRIDGE, MA

APR 10 Songbyrd WASHINGTON, DC

APR 12 Canal Club RICHMOND, VA

APR 13 Local 506 CHAPEL HILL, NC

APR 14 New Brookland Tavern COLUMBIA, SC

APR 15 Vinyl ATLANTA, GA

APR 16 Soundbar ORLANDO, FL

APR 18 Archetype JACKSONVILLE, FL

APR 20 House of Blues NEW ORLEANS, LA

APR 22 Secret Group HOUSTON, TX

APR 23 Brewery AUSTIN, TX

APR 24 Three Links DALLAS, TX

APR 26 Rebel Lounge PHOENIX, AZ

APR 28 Soda Bar SAN DIEGO, CA

APR 29 Lodge Room LOS ANGELES, CA

APR 30 Constellation Room SANTA ANA, CA

MAY 01 The Independent SAN FRANCISCO, CA

MAY 05 Fox Cabaret VANCOUVER, BC

MAY 06 Funhouse SEATTLE, WA

MAY 07 Hawthorne Lounge PORTLAND, OR

MAY 09 Kilby Court SALT LAKE CITY, UT

MAY 10 Hi-Dive DENVER, CO

MAY 12 7th Street Entry MINNEAPOLIS, MN

MAY 13 Cobra Lounge CHICAGO, IL

MAY 14 Hoosier Dome INDIANAPOLIS, IN

MAY 15 The Loving Touch DETROIT, MI

MAY 17 Big Room Bar COLUMBUS, OH

MAY 18 Mahall’s CLEVELAND, OH

MAY 20 Monarch Tavern TORONTO, ON

MAY 21 Club Saw OTTAWA, ON

MAY 22 Bar Le Ritz MONTREAL, QC

MAY 24 The Fillmore PHILADELPHIA, PA