Slow Mass dropped from Dangerbird following allegations against Dave Collis

Chicago post-hardcore band Slow Mass have been dropped by Dangerbird Records following allegations of sexual assault made against bandmember Dave Collis by Nina Palumbo, vocalist of Chicago screamo band Indisposed. A statement from the label reads, "Dangerbird is aware of the sexual assault allegations that have recently been made against Dave Collis from Slow Mass. Dangerbird takes these allegations very seriously and all release planning activities with the band have ceased."

Slow Mass had recently begun work with producer Scott Evans (of Kowloon Walled City) on their Dangerbird debut.

Kickstand Productions, who Collis worked for, also released a statement. "Earlier this week we were made aware of some troubling allegations against one of our employees, Dave Collis," it reads. "We understand there is an ongoing legal investigation and we cannot comment on the details of the matter, but we take allegations like this extremely seriously and have terminated the relationship Kickstand Productions had with Mr. Collis."

"Bringing people together in an inclusive, safe and respectful environment is the ethos of our culture at Kickstand and something we work hard to support," the statement continues. "This sentiment reflects on the events we help produce, the artists we work with and the professional work environment we strive to maintain, and simply put will not tolerate anything that threatens that culture."