Slow Pulp announce new LP & tour with Babehoven, share “Slugs”

Chicago-via-Wisconsin band Slow Pulp have announced their ANTI- debut LP, Yard, coming September 29 via the label (pre-order). The album follows their 2020 full-length debut Moveys, and they recorded both with vocalist/guitarist Emily Massey's dad, at first out of necessity and then by choice. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Yard features previously-released single "Cramps," and they've shared a new single, "Slugs," a fuzzy, sun-soaked mid-tempo track with understated vocals and an even chiller instrumental. “‘Slugs,’ put simply, is about falling in love in the summertime,” says Emily. “The song lives in that place where the newness and freshness of getting to know someone turns into a tinge of fear because you realize how much you have come to care about them. I tend to get so overtaken in feelings of uncertainty or impermanence when it comes to relationships. Probably due to having rocky foundations or complications in them in the past. But suddenly, for the first time, I found myself in something that felt safe, with healthy attachment and mutual admiration, and the inevitability of uncertainty became more easily accepted. I think it's so sweet that the song found this full circle moment in the timelessness of different types of firsts in love." Watch the video for "Slugs" below.

Slow Pulp have announced a fall tour, beginning days after the release of Yard, with support from Babehoven in North America and PACKS in the UK and Europe. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on November 1 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 30 at 10am.

Yard Tracklist

1. Gone 2

2. Doubt

3. Cramps

4. Slugs

5. Yard

6. Carina Phone 1000

7. Worm

8. MUD

9. Broadview

10. Fishes

Slow Pulp -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. Oct. 04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo - Backroom %

Thu. Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Hall %

Fri. Oct 06 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown %

Sun. Oct. 08 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall %

Tue. Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

Thu. Oct. 12 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

Fri. Oct. 13 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl on Granville %

Sat. Oct. 14 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre %

Mon. Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

Wed. Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

Fri. Oct. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo %

Sat. Oct. 21 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

Sun. Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge %

Tue. Oct. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

Wed. Oct. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada %

Thu. Oct. 26 - Austin, TX @ The Parish %

Sat. Oct. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory %

Sun. Oct. 29 - Durham, NC @ Motoco %

Mon. Oct. 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage %

Tue. Oct. 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry %

Wed. Nov. 1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom %

Fri. Nov. 3 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall %

Mon. Nov. 6 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

Tue. Nov. 7 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern %

Fri. Nov. 10 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater %

Sat. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

Wed. Nov. 29 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

Thu. Nov. 30 - Liverpool, UK @ Jimmy’s #

Fri. Dec. 1 - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint #

Sat. Dec. 2 - Dublin, IR @ The Workman's Club #

Mon. Dec. 4 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement) #

Tue. Dec. 5 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew #

Wed. Dec. 6 - London, UK @ MOTH Club #

Thu. Dec. 7 - Brighton, UK @ The Green Door Store #

Sat. Dec. 9 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

Sun. Dec. 10 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX #

Mon. Dec. 11 - Paris, FR @ L’International #

Wed. Dec. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla #

Thu. Dec. 14 - Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island #

Fri. Dec. 15 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur #

Sat. Dec. 16 - Munster, DE @ Gleis 22 #

% w/ Babehoven

# w/ PACKS