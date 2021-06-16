Slow Pulp reimagine two songs from debut LP on new 7″, share “At It Again (Again)”

Chicago-via-Madison, WI band Slow Pulp released their debut album, Moveys, last year, and they've reimagined two of its tracks for a new 7", Deleted Scenes, due out via Winspear on June 30 (digitally), with a physical release to follow on on November 12th. See the cover art and tracklisting below.

They've also shared one of the album's tracks, "At It Again (Again)," which softens the original's grungy edges into something gentler and more wistful. Stream it below.

Slow Pulp - Deleted Scenes Tracklisting

1. At It Again (Again)

2. Iowa