Slow Pulp sign to ANTI-, touring with Pixies & Death Cab for Cutie (hear new single “Cramps”)

Slow Pulp have announced their signing to ANTI- and released their first single for their new label home, "Cramps." Lead singer Emily Massey anchors "Cramps" with commanding vocals alongside high-energy post-punk and shoegaze-influenced guitar and drums. “The song came out of a jam at practice right after I had proclaimed that my period cramps were particularly bad that day,” Emily says. “It is about searching for things you wish you had in other people and creating this character in your head that has all the physical and emotional attributes you feel that you are lacking.” Listen to "Cramps" below.

The Chicago band have also announced new dates on the West Coast with the Pixies. Ahead of that, Slow Pulp have shows coming up supporting Death Cab For Cutie in the UK and Europe. Tickets are available now, and you can see all dates below.

Slow Pulp -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/5 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Den Gra Hal ^

3/6 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Filadelfia ^

3/7 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene ^

3/9 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle ^

3/10 - Tilberg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium ^

3/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso ^

3/12 - Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk ^

3/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma ^

3/15 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Atelier ^

3/16 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel ^

3/18 - Nottingham, England @ Rock City ^

3/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Theatre ^

3/21 - Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute ^

3/22 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall ^

3/23 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom ^

3/25 - Manchester, England @ Apollo ^

3/27 - Brighton, England @ Dome ^

3/28 - London, England @ Roundhouse ^

3/29 - London, England @ Royal Albert Hall ^

5/4 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

5/6 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater %

5/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren %

5/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic PAC %

5/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre %

5/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theatre %

^ - with Death Cab For Cutie

% - with the Pixies