Slowcore vets Pines of Rome releasing first album in over 20 years (watch the “REDACTED” video)

It's been a long time since we last heard from alt-country/slowcore fusion band The Pines of Rome–over twenty years, in fact. The trio of guitarist John Kolodij, Matthew Derby, and Rick Prior quietly took the underground by storm in the '90s and early '00s with their signature brand of downtrodden, folk rock-inflected slow rock. Now back after two decades with what could very well be their best album and armed with art from the legendary William Schaff (Songs: Ohia, Godspeed You! Black Emperor et al.), The Unstruck Bell, due out May 26 via Solid Brass Records (pre-order), pulls from the same pool of sadness which fueled The Pines of Rome's first two albums, but they've obviously matured over this lengthy period of time, become fiercer musicians, and even stronger songwriters in the band's absence. Watch an exclusive video debut of "REDACTED" and stream previous single "Slick Enhancer" from the upcoming The Unstruck Bell below.