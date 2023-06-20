Slowdive announce new album & North American tour, share “kisses”

They've been working on it for a while and now it's officially announced: Slowdive will release their fifth album everything is alive on September 1 via Dead Oceans. The album began life in 2020 with recording going on over the next two years. The album is dedicated to singer/guitarist Rachel Goswell's parents who both died in 2020.

Neil Halstead originally conceived the album as a "more minimal electronic record" but when the rest of the band were brought in, guitars returned. “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle.” Halstead says. “Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts,” Goswell adds. “Something unquantifiable happens when the five of us come together in a room.”

The first single is "kisses," which has all the ethereal Slowdive earmarks while also working as a dreamy pop song. “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now," Halstead says of the song. "The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” The video was shot in Naples and directed by Noel Paul who says, "If this video evokes emotion, it’s largely due to our excellent cast. In particular Charlie and Claudia, two courageous and beautiful souls who threw themselves into their roles and set a tone of fearless vulnerability.

Slowdive will tour North American this fall, including two night at NYC's Webster Hall on September 27 & 28. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

everything is alive:

1. shanty

2. prayer remembered

3. alife

4. andalucia plays

5. kisses

6. skin in the game

7. chained to a cloud

8. the slab

Slowdive - 2023 Tour Dates:

Sat. June 24 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix [SOLD OUT]

Sun. June 25 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Mon. July 17 - Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Wed. July 19 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

Fri. July 21 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

Sat. July 22 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum

Sun. July 23 - Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall

Wed. July 26 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 29 - Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sat. Aug. 5 - Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

Fri. Aug. 11 - Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival

Sat. Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Mon. Sep. 25 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Sep. 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Oct. 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

Tue. Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Mon. Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Thu. Oct. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Sat. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

Mon. Oct. 30 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU

Tue. Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ Ritz

Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Troxy

Sun. Nov. 5 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Mon. Nov. 6 - Dublin, IR @ National Stadium