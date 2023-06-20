Slowdive announce new album & North American tour, share “kisses”
They've been working on it for a while and now it's officially announced: Slowdive will release their fifth album everything is alive on September 1 via Dead Oceans. The album began life in 2020 with recording going on over the next two years. The album is dedicated to singer/guitarist Rachel Goswell's parents who both died in 2020.
Neil Halstead originally conceived the album as a "more minimal electronic record" but when the rest of the band were brought in, guitars returned. “As a band, when we’re all happy with it, that tends to be the stronger material. We’ve always come from slightly different directions, and the best bits are where we all meet in the middle.” Halstead says. “Slowdive is very much the sum of its parts,” Goswell adds. “Something unquantifiable happens when the five of us come together in a room.”
The first single is "kisses," which has all the ethereal Slowdive earmarks while also working as a dreamy pop song. “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now," Halstead says of the song. "The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” The video was shot in Naples and directed by Noel Paul who says, "If this video evokes emotion, it’s largely due to our excellent cast. In particular Charlie and Claudia, two courageous and beautiful souls who threw themselves into their roles and set a tone of fearless vulnerability.
Slowdive will tour North American this fall, including two night at NYC's Webster Hall on September 27 & 28. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
everything is alive:
1. shanty
2. prayer remembered
3. alife
4. andalucia plays
5. kisses
6. skin in the game
7. chained to a cloud
8. the slab
Slowdive - 2023 Tour Dates:
Sat. June 24 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix [SOLD OUT]
Sun. June 25 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Mon. July 17 - Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre [SOLD OUT]
Wed. July 19 - Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
Fri. July 21 - Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
Sat. July 22 - Melbourne, AU @ Forum
Sun. July 23 - Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall
Wed. July 26 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation [SOLD OUT]
Sat. July 29 - Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
Sat. Aug. 5 - Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival
Fri. Aug. 11 - Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
Fri. Aug. 18 - Brecon Beacon, GB @ Green Man Festival
Sat. Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Mon. Sep. 25 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Sep. 30 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Mon. Oct. 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s
Tue. Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Tue. Oct. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Thu. Oct. 12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Sat. Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
Mon. Oct. 30 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU
Tue. Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ Ritz
Wed. Nov. 1 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Fri. Nov. 3 - London, UK @ Troxy
Sun. Nov. 5 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
Mon. Nov. 6 - Dublin, IR @ National Stadium