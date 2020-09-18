Slowdive are in the studio working on fifth album

We all need things to look forward to right now and this definitely brightened our day: Slowdive are currently in the studio working on their fifth album! No details yet, but Rachel Goswell has posted a couple of pictures to her Instagram with the hashtag #slowdivelp5, including one of Neil Halstead laying down what are surely some ethereal guitar parts, and Nick Chaplin getting deep with his bass. Also: the drum kit! It's 2020, we'll take it. Check those out below.

Slowdive's self-titled fourth album was their first new music in 22 years and was one of our favorite albums of 2017.

Meanwhile, both Rachel Goswell and guitarist Christian Savill talked to us about Cocteau Twins and their influence on Slowdive. The piece also features fellow UK shoegaze greats Ride and Lush and you can read that here.