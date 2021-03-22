Slowdive & Flaming Lips members form Beachy Head, share song off debut LP

Slowdive are currently working on their fifth album (and second since reforming) but while we wait for that, guitarist Christian Savill has a new project called Beachy Head who will release their self-titled debut album on April 30 via Graveface.

Beachy Head is a collaboration with Ryan Graveface (Dreamend, The Casket Girls) and Steve Clarke (The Soft Cavalry), and the album also features Slowdive's Rachel Goswell (she and Clarke are married) on a few tracks, as well as current Flaming Lips drummer Matt Duckworth.

"Christian and I recorded the structure of these tunes in Savannah 2 weeks before the pandemic hit and we've been file-trading ever since," say Ryan. You can listen to the album's closing track, "Destroy Us," which sounds a little like Slowdive and a little like Graveface bands (and a little like M83). Listen to that below.

Speaking of Slowdive, they're on our list of Creation Records' 21 Best Records, and Christian and Rachel (and the rest of the band) also gave us a list of their Creation favorites. You can also pick up Slowdive's three '90s albums in the BrooklynVegan shop.