slowthai announces Happyland fest with IDLES, beabadoobee, more

UK rapper slowthai has created his own UK festival called Happyland, which happens September 25 at Country Cricket Club in his hometown of Northampton. Dubbing it "The Happiest Place in the Universe," Happyland will be headlined by slowthai and also feature performances from IDLES, beabadoobee, Greentea Peng, Pa Salieu, Shygirl, Easy Life and Ethan P. Flynn. It's also got a "No Smile, No Entry" policy

slowthai says: "Happyland with happy folk. The place where we can laugh and joke. The place you can be yourself without judgment, expectations and impressions of someone else. The space from the shackles of the everyday. The mountain where we climb to run away. Imagine what you’ve never had when you come to Happyland - you will never be sad.”

Tickets for Happyland go on sale Friday, May 14.

slowthai released TYRON back in February and will tour the UK and Ireland in 2022. Those dates are listed below.

SLOWTHAI - 2022 TOUR DATES

3/13 – Dublin, Olympia

3/17 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

3/18 – Leeds, University Refectory

3/20 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3/21 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

3/22 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

3/24 – Nottingham, Rock City

3/25 – Norwich, UEA

3/26 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

3/27 – Cardiff, Great Hall

3/29 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

3/30 – London, Brixton Academy

3/31 – London, Brixton Academy