slowthai announces new album ‘TYRON’ ft. Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, shares new song

UK rapper slowthai has spent all of 2020 following his instant-classic 2019 debut album Nothing Great About Britain with a series of new singles (and guest appearances on Gorillaz and Disclosure songs), and now he has announced his sophomore album, TYRON, due February 5 via Method/AWGE/Interscope (pre-order). It only includes one of his recent singles ("feel away" ft. James Blake & Mount Kimbie), plus 13 other new ones that feature guest appearances by Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Deb Never, and Dominic Fike.

According to a press release, the album is split into two distinct halves, one that embraces the "classic hubris, machismo, and braggadocio typical of rap music" and one that shows off a more pensive side. Along with the announcement comes second single "nhs," which -- like "feel away" -- comes from that more pensive half. It is indeed a softer, more sentimental song for slowthai's standards, and it's just as instantly-satisfying as his bangers. Listen and watch the video (directed by longtime slowthai collaborators The Rest) below.

Tracklist

DISC 1

1. 45 SMOKE

2. CANCELLED (feat. Skepta)

3. MAZZA (feat. A$AP Rocky)

4. VEX

5. WOT

6. DEAD

7. PLAY WITH FIRE

DISC 2

1. i tried

2. focus

3. terms (feat. Dominic Fike & Denzel Curry)

4. push (feat. Deb Never)

5. nhs

6. feel away (feat. James Blake & Mount Kimbie)

7. adhd

