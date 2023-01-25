slowthai announces new album ‘UGLY,’ shares “Selfish” and livestream

slowthai has announced his anticipated third full-length album, UGLY, is coming on March 10 via Method Records/Interscope (pre-order). The album title is an acronym for "U Gotta Love Yourself," and UGLY sees slowthai embrace singing as well as rapping. He says:

The first album was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew. The second album is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to... This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have. Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it. Like an artist making a painting, it's the expression of that moment in time. I really felt like I didn’t want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn’t we change it up?

UGLY was produced by Dan Carey, with musical contributions by Kwes Darko, Ethan P. Flynn, Jockstrap's Taylor Skye, Beabadoobee guitarist Jacob Bugden, drummer Liam Toon, and a feature from Fontaines D.C. on the title track. Check out the tracklist and artwork for UGLY below.

Alongside the album announcement, slowthai shared single "Selfish," a building banger that meshes indie, punk, and electronic influences. "Selfish" comes with a music video directed by THE REST and Uncanny. Check it out below.

As the album is announced, slowthai is live-streaming from a custom-built room fitted with floor-to-ceiling two-way mirrors. Watch the livestream below too.

slowthai, UGLY loading...

UGLY Tracklisting

1. Yum

2. Selfish

3. Sooner

4. Feel Good

5. Never Again

6. Fuck It Puppet

7. HAPPY

8. UGLY

9. Falling

10. Wotz funny

11. Tourniquet

12. 25% Club