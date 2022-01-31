slowthai announces North American tour around Coachella

UK rapper slowthai will be back in North America in April for both weekends of Coachella 2022 and he'll be playing some other shows while here, hitting NYC, Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, Toronto and Boston. All dates are listed below.

The tour begins at NYC's Webster Hall on April 8. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM local time.

slowthai was just in NYC a couple weeks ago, playing a very intimate, wild and sweaty show at Baby's All Right.

slowthai - 2022 Tour Dates

FEB 18, 2022 - Salle Du Lignon - Vernier, Switzerland

MAR 13, 2022 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

MAR 14, 2022 - The Telegraph Building - Belfast, UK

MAR 17, 2022 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

MAR 18, 2022 - The Refectory, University of Leeds - Leeds, UK

MAR 20, 2022 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, UK

MAR 21, 2022 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

MAR 22, 2022 - Liverpool Guild of Students - Liverpool, UK

MAR 24, 2022 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

MAR 25, 2022 - Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA - Norwich, UK

MAR 27, 2022 - Cardiff University Students' Union - Cardiff, UK

MAR 29, 2022 - O2 Guildhall Southampton - Southampton, UK

MAR 30, 2022 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

MAR 31, 2022 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK

APR 8, 2022 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

APR 9, 2022 - Metro - Chicago, IL

APR 10, 2022 - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom - Denver, CO

APR 14, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

APR 15, 2022 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

APR 21, 2022 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

APR 22, 2022 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

APR 27, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

APR 30, 2022 - Royale - Boston, MA

JUN 4, 2022 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain

JUN 5, 2022 - We Love Green - Paris, France

JUN 12, 2022 - Plisskën Festival - Athens, Greece

JUN 18, 2022 - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

JUL 7, 2022 - Pohoda Festival - Trenčín, Slovakia

JUL 9, 2022 - Bilbao BBK Live - Bilbao, Spain

AUG 10, 2022 - AUG 15, 2022 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary

AUG 11, 2022 - AUG 13, 2022 - Way Out West - Gothenburg, Sweden

AUG 16, 2022 - Vodafone Paredes de Coura - Paredes de Coura, Portugal

AUG 18, 2022 - Cabaret Vert - Charleville-Mézières, France

Check out pictures from slowthai's Baby's All Right show: