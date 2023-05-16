slowthai charged with rape in Oxford, denies charges

slowthai has been charged with rape, The Guardian reports. He appeared before Oxfordshire magistrates via video on Tuesday (5/16), where he was charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent, stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in September of 2021 in Oxford.

More from The Guardian:

He spoke only to confirm his real name of Tyron Frampton, date of birth, and an address in Northampton. The prosecution lawyer Adam Yar Khan told the magistrates that the charge of rape was an indictable-only offence and the case must be heard at crown court.

slowthai was released on bail and is now scheduled to face the charges in Oxford crown court in June.

UPDATE: slowthai released a statement on social media denying the charges. "regarding the allegations being reported about me," he writes. "i categorically deny the charges. i am innocent and i am confident my name will be cleared. until then i will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. i ask that my supporters don't comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time."