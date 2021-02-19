slowthai covers Elliott Smith’s “Needle in the Hay” (listen)

UK rapper slowthai showed off a more somber style than his usual punk-rap on the second half of his new two-part album TYRON, but we didn't know he could get this somber. He released a faithful cover of Elliott Smith's classic "Needle in the Hay," alongside a similarly stripped-down version of his "adhd" for an Apple Music Home Session, and he does a pretty fine job with it. "The lyrics to both tracks mean a lot to me," slowthai said. "'adhd’ because I feel it’s inward-facing and ‘Needle in the Hay’ because that song got me through a lot of down days."

Listen to both: