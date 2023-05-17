slowthai dropped from festival lineups following rape charges

slowthai has been dropped from the lineups of Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds festivals after being charged with two counts of rape, Rolling Stone reports. Pitchfork reports that he's been removed from Parklife festival as well. There has been no official statement from any of the festivals at this time, but his name is no longer listed their posters or official sites.

slowthai's other upcoming dates are still on at the moment, including his show supporting Blur at London's Wembley Stadium in July.

slowthai denied the charges in a statement on Tuesday, saying, "i am innocent and i am confident my name will be cleared." He is set to appear in Oxford crown court in June.