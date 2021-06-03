slowthai & Pa Salieu team up on new song “Glidin'” (watch the video)

Pa Salieu and slowthai are two of the best and most unique rappers in the UK right now, so it's exciting news that they've just teamed up for a collaborative song. It's called "Glidin'" and it's a very cool fusion of the two rappers' styles. It comes with a video directed by KC Locke that you can check out below.

slowthai released his new album TYRON earlier this year. Pa Salieu's debut album Send Them To Coventry came out last year. Pa Salieu is also playing slowthai's UK festival Happyland.