slowthai playing $1 show at Baby’s All Right this week

slowthai is still riding high off the strength of last year's TYRON (and his great standalone single with Pa Salieu), and he just revealed that he'll come to NYC for a very small show at Baby's All Right TOMORROW (1/13) and it only costs one dollar to get in. You have to sign up for a chance to win entry, and winners will be notified via email. Enter HERE. There will also be 40 tickets available at the door; first come, first served. Good luck!