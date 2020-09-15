slowthai releases new song ft. James Blake & Mount Kimbie (listen)

UK rapper slowthai released one of the best albums of 2019 with Nothing Great About Britain, and he's been following that with his own new singles and guest appearances on Gorillaz and Disclosure songs this year, and now he's released another new single, "feel away," featuring guest vocals by James Blake and produced by Mount Kimbie’s Dom Maker. "This song is about the doubts we have whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family," slowthai says of the track. "It’s about putting yourself in the other person’s shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation." Listen and watch the Oscar Hudson-directed video: