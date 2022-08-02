slowthai says that shirt with swastika was meant to be anti-fascist

slowthai has issued a statement after receiving criticism for wearing a shirt with a swastika on it onstage at Osheaga Festival on Sunday (7/31). Based on the Vivienne Westwood shirt that the Sex Pistols used to wear, the shirt had the word "DESTROY" written above the swastika, and both slowthai and Osheaga issued statements saying that the shirt was meant to be anti-fascist.

"i'm sorry to anyone who is offended by me wearing an anti-fascist / anti-regime t-shirt and the use of the symbol it represents," he writes. "i want you to know i stand firmly against antisemitism and fascism of any kind, something the t-shirt was meant to illustrate with the word "destroy" above the symbol."

Osheaga also issued a statement, which reads, "a performer appeared on stage Saturday wearing a controversial t-shirt displaying a swastika that caused confused. The t-shirt denounces the regime. We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have misinterpreted this message and felt hurt."