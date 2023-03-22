Sly Stone announces memoir ‘Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)’ via Questlove’s new imprint

Sly and the Family Stone leader Sly Stone has announced a memoir, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), named after Sly and the Family Stone's 1969 single of the same name. It arrives October 17 via AUWA Books, Questlove's new publishing imprint of MCD/FSG. Questlove also penned a foreword for the book, and Sly wrote the book alongside novelist Ben Greenman, who's worked frequently with Questlove and also wrote memoirs with George Clinton, Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons, and more. The book comes out via White Rabbit Books in the UK.

Sly said in a statement, "For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story, I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too."

Sly and the Family Stone appeared prominently in Questlove's film Summer of Soul, and Questlove also revealed plans in 2021 to direct a Sly Stone documentary.

About his new imprint, Questlove says, "I have been writing books for over a decade, so it seemed like a natural step to publish them too. I’m very excited about AUWA Books, from the books we have lined up to the books we haven’t discovered yet. Let’s take it to the page."