Small Bills (Elucid & The Lasso) share song ft. Fielded (who also has an upcoming LP)

Elucid has been having a busy year. He put out some solo music, and then Armand Hammer (his duo with billy woods) released their excellent new album Shrines in June, and now Small Bills (his new duo with Detroit multi-instrumentalist/producer The Lasso) have announced their debut album, Don't Play It Straight, due October 30 via Mello Music Group. It features appearances by Fielded, billy woods, Moor Mother, .k, Koncept Jackson, and Nosaj. Fielded is on the lead single "Safehouse," a very promising dose of psychedelic rap that you can stream below.

Meanwhile, Fielded will release her new album Demisexual Lovelace (which features a song with Elucid and a song with billy woods) on October 9 via Backwoodz Studioz, and you can stream "Valleys & Peaks" from that below too.

--