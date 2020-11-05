Small Brown Bike’s Travis Dopp diagnosed w/ stage IV colon cancer; GoFundMe launched

Travis Dopp of Michigan post-hardcore/punk vets Small Brown Bike has been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The guitarist shared the news on the band's Facebook, writing, "wanted to reach out to our community and share some dumb news I got at the end of October... I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer."

A friend of Travis has set up a GoFundMe to help fund his treatment. On it, he writes:

After experiencing some abnormal stuff...bleeding along with dull, but constant back and abdominal pain, I went to the doctor.

Despite thinking it was something basic b/c of stress with all the projects going on, my doctor told me I was getting a colonoscopy.

I cleaned up, completed the colonoscopy only to be informed I have colon cancer.

Over the past 4 months, I have been meeting with doctors and discussing what it was. The last couple months have been hectic...

Thursday September 17, 2020 I found out that I had a tumor on my colon

The following week I got my CT Scan that showed 2-3 Lymph Nodes swollen and the tumor on my colon

Had U of M and Mayo Clinic look at the CT Scan and biopsy

Was scheduled to have surgery on November 2nd, but the U of M surgeon wanted to take one look at my liver and double check one spot. So I did an MRI of my Liver on October 23

I was doing all I could to comply with medical advice and get an answer and schedule whatever I had to. Up until this point, I was operating under the assumption that I had a very low risk, highly treatable and slow growing cancer at Stage 1.

Can I handle the truth?

On October 26, 2020 I was told that I have Stage 4 Colon Cancer

November 6, 2020 I get my Chemo Port installed

I have a zoom meeting with the Mayo Clinic's Oncology team on November 9, 2020 to hear how they'd treat my case

I'm doing the diet that Chris Wark used to beat his Stage 3 Colon Cancer diagnosis, not only is his journey inspiring, but he lays out the ground work to accept the change that Cancer has you go through. He's 11 years in remission.

After hearing a couple of inspiring stories, as of today, I'm also getting another opinion from Dr. Brett T. Brinker at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion in Grand Rapids.

I've joined the U of M research program to help prevent Colon Cancer and the importance of early colonoscopy screenings. EVERYONE GET YOUR BUTTS CHECKED – if they find something, this cancer is preventable. Lie and tell your doctor you have blood in your stool.

Each piece of news has been a marker for this unexpected journey I’m on, the diagnosis, thinking it’s only Stage 1 and a surgery, finding out it’s Stage 4 and there’s micro spots on my liver, and the next marker is getting the Chemo Port put in. These are things I never thought I’d never have to say about myself, but my body has spoken, and it’s time for a change… A BIG CHANGE.

I do have health insurance, but not the kind that will pay for this. After talking it through with a few people that have gone through the same treatment – they laid out what I’ll need and how much time I’ll need. No doubt that I'm on my way to beat Cancer, but I need help.

The cost over the next year will exceed $85,000.

My focus is to stay positive, share what I am learning, hear positive stories from anyone who has experienced colon cancer, juice it up and step by step train and beat cancer.

Anything and Everything appreciated.

Follow my journey at:

Instagram: travisjdopp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShyGuy1975