Smash Mouth receive hate mail as coronavirus cases spread from Sturgis Rally

Smash Mouth have been quiet in the face of widespread criticism after footage spread of them performing at South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally earlier this month, including a video of frontman Steve Harwell saying, "We're all here together tonight. Fuck that COVID shit," in front of a packed, maskless crowd. They've started posting to social media again, though, including sharing an Instagram of some "recent fan mail," that includes a letter with the words "selfish" and "fuckers" visible, and a cut-up CD.

A spokesperson for the South Dakota Health Department said they'd found 40 coronavirus cases connected to the annual rally, which went on without mask or social distancing requirements in spite of the pandemic, including three that were out of state. The North Dakota Department of Health, meanwhile, identified seventeen in-state cases related to the rally, and at least 103 connected cases have also spread to Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, The Associated Press reports.