Smash Mouth, Trapt, Lit & more playing SD in August w/ no mask or social distancing requirements

Most big events this year have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but South Dakota's 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is still revving its engines, happening August 7-16. In addition to the bikes and races, there are lots of bands playing, and it's quite a lineup, including Smash Mouth, Trapt, Buckcherry, Lit, Night Ranger, Molly Hatchet, Drowning Pool, Quiet Riot, The Reverend Horton Heat, and more. The big events all happen at Sturgis's largest rally promoter, The Buffalo Chip, and according to local NBC affiliate Newscenter1, there won’t be any mask or social distancing requirements at the concerts or or bike shows.

That is not to say they aren't doing anything. Buffalo Chip owner Ron Woodruff did announce that capacity will be reduced by 50% and CDC guidelines will be encouraged, with "hand sanitizer everywhere" and signage up about mask usage and social distancing. Woodruff told Newscenter1, “We are gonna have quite a few people here not nearly as many as everybody would have expected but we are gonna have a lot of people here and they’re all coming to have a good time and to see friends that they haven’t seen in probably for a year.”

How badly do you want to hear "All Star"? For those curious about this year's rally, and all the performers, head here.

In other news: German scientists are putting on a concert/experiment to see how COVID might spread at a packed arena show. And Lollapalooza co-founder Marc Geiger doesn't think live music will return the way we know it till 2022.