Smash Mouth & Trapt played to maskless crowds at huge SD motorcycle rally

As promised, South Dakota's 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off on Friday (8/7), with an estimated 250,000 people expected to attend over its ten days and nights. Despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, there's been no requirement to wear masks or social distance; at the Buffalo Chip, where the rally's big events are held, owner Ron Woodruff said they'd be encouraging CDC guidelines via signage and having "hand sanitizer everywhere."

In addition to bikes and riding, the rally includes live music, and this year's lineup is really something, featuring Smash Mouth, Trapt, Buckcherry, Lit, Night Ranger, Molly Hatchet, Drowning Pool, Quiet Riot, The Reverend Horton Heat, and more. Smash Mouth and Trapt both performed over the weekend, and from footage from the occasion, there doesn't seem to be any mask wearing or social distancing happening in the crowd. See for yourself in the videos below.

UPDATE: Smash Mouth's manager Robert Hayes told Billboard, "The promoter did a fantastic job with their Covid protocol. They had a very strict social distancing and mask policy in place for all workers. Everything backstage was sanitized, etc. The band has their own Covid addendum to their rider as well and the promoter and venue adhered to all of our requests. We spent endless hours advancing this event to make sure that it was pulled off as safely as possible and we are very happy with the outcome."

Trapt actually did seem to draw only a minimal crowd in one picture, but after seeing that pointed out by Consequence of Sound, the band were quick to take to Twitter to defend themselves. "The nerds in @consequence find the moment with least amount of people front of stage, like the first song of an opening set, to prove no one showed up to this," they wrote. "Am I trump or something? These metal/metal core music sites are formerly bullied adult kids trying to turn the tables."