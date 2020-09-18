Smashing Pumpkins detail new double album ‘CYR’, announce animated series
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced details of their new double album, CYR, as well as a companion animated series. The 20-track album is out November 27 and was made with original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and includes previously released singles "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love." Check out album art and tracklist below.
As for the animated series, it's titled In Ashes and was created and written by Corgan, featuring songs from CYR. The first two of the five parts will be released on September 25 and you can watch the trailer for it below.
--
CYR tracklist:
1. The Colour of Love
2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict
3. Cyr
4. Dulcet in E
5. Wrath
6. Ramona
7. Anno Satana
8 Birch Grove
9. Wyttch
10. Starrcraft
11. Purple Blood
12. Save Your Tears
13 Telegenix
14. Black Forest, Black Hills
15. Adrennalynne
16. Haunted
17. The Hidden Sun
18. Schaudenfreud
19. Tyger, Tyger
20. Minerva