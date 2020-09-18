The Smashing Pumpkins have announced details of their new double album, CYR, as well as a companion animated series. The 20-track album is out November 27 and was made with original members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and includes previously released singles "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love." Check out album art and tracklist below.

As for the animated series, it's titled In Ashes and was created and written by Corgan, featuring songs from CYR. The first two of the five parts will be released on September 25 and you can watch the trailer for it below.

--

CYR tracklist:

1. The Colour of Love

2. Confessions of a Dopamine Addict

3. Cyr

4. Dulcet in E

5. Wrath

6. Ramona

7. Anno Satana

8 Birch Grove

9. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13 Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva