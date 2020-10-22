Smashing Pumpkins preparing ‘Mellon Collie’ world tour & sequel ++ streaming Q&A & acoustic set

The Smashing Pumpkins' third LP, Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness, came out 25 years ago on Friday (10/23), and to celebrate, the band were supposed to be annoucing a world arena tour. Of course, like just about all other tours and shows right now, it's been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They plan to reveal dates and venues soon.

While touring is off right now, the band will be holding a virtual Q&A with frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, moderated by Daniel P Carter. It happens on October 23 at 1 PM ET on Zoom, and registration to participate and submit questions is open. In addition, fans are invited to leave their memories of the record on the bands' site; you can also read the many memories already submitted.

You can also catch Billy live when he plays an acoustic set on Friday, October 30 at 9 PM ET, for iHeart Alt 98.7 FM's The Woody Show. Tickets are on sale now, and 100% of proceeds will benefit men's health charity Movember.

Smashing Pumpkins have also confirmed that they are working on a follow-up sequel to Mellon Collie and MACHINA. The musical-themed concept album, the 3rd album in a trilogy, is set to be released sometime late in 2021, and more details are still to come. Due out before that is CYR, the band's eleventh studio LP, which comes out on Friday, November 27.

Meanwhile, if you're after Mellon Collie-themed merch, Smashing Pumpkins teamed up with skateboarding streetwear collective HUF to create a limited-edition collection featuring shirts, hoodies, guitar picks, skateboards, tote bags and more, inspired by the Mellon Collie artwork. It's available on their webstore.

Stream Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and the latest single from CYR, "Birch Grove," below.