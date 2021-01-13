Smerz detail debut album ‘Believer,’ share title track and its video

Norwegian experimental pop duo Smerz recently announced a new project called Believer and shared a "trailer" video with two new songs, "The Favourite" and "Rap Interlude," and that was followed by another two-song video, "I don’t talk about that much/Hva hvis." Now they have confirmed that Believer will be their proper debut album and that it's due February 26 via XL Recordings (pre-order). They also released the title track, which is some of their creepiest music yet. It comes with a video directed by Benjamin Barron, with costumes by Bror August. Check it out below.