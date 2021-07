Oslo based experimental pop duo Smerz have released a new mini-album titled Før og etter with all Bandcamp proceeds going to GiveWell which "searches for charities that save or improve lives the most per dollar." Smerz recorded the mini-album in the spring and summer of 2020 in Copenhagen and Oslo, and it's out via the duo's own Shopping label. Listen below.

Smerz released their debut album Believer back in February.