Smidley (Foxing) announces headlining tour with Dominic Angelella

Smidley (aka Foxing vocalist Conor Murphy) has announced his first headlining tour, in support of his great 2022 sophomore album Here Comes The Devil. Support comes from Dominic Angelella (who's played in mewithoutYou, Hop Along, and more), whose new solo album Silver Dreams Don't Move Me was one of Conor's favorite albums of 2022, and Dominic will also be playing in Smidley's band. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

NYC gets a stop on March 20 at Mercury Lounge. All dates are listed below.

Smidley loading...

Smidley / Dominic Angelella -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mon, FEB 27 Club Dada Dallas, TX

Tue, FEB 28 The Ballroom (Inside) Austin, TX

Thu, MAR 2 Groundworks Tucson, AZ

Fri, MAR 3 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

Sat, MAR 4 Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA

Sun, MAR 5 The Roxy Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Tue, MAR 7 Bottom Of the Hill San Francisco, CA

Wed, MAR 8 Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA

Fri, MAR 10 Mano Oculta Portland, OR

Sat, MAR 11 The Vera Project Seattle, WA

Mon, MAR 13 The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

Tue, MAR 14 Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO

Thu, MAR 16 Gabe's Iowa City, IA

Fri, MAR 17 Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL

Sat, MAR 18 Mahall's (Apartment) Lakewood, OH

Sun, MAR 19 Ukrainian American Citizens' Association (Ukie Club on Franklin) Philadelphia, PA

Mon, MAR 20 Mercury Lounge New York, NY

Wed, MAR 22 Songbyrd Music House Washington, DC

Fri, MAR 24 Capital Ale House Downtown Richmond, VA

Sat, MAR 25 Local 506 Chapel Hill, NC

Sun, MAR 26 Purgatory at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Mon, MAR 27 The End Nashville, TN

Fri, MAR 31 Blueberry Hill - Duck Room St. Louis, MO

Conor recently joined us on the BV podcast to talk about the Smidley album, Foxing's debut LP The Albatross turning 10, the upcoming Foxing album, and more:

-