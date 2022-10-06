Smidley (Foxing’s Conor Murphy) announces new album ‘Here Comes The Devil,’ shares new song
Smidley, the solo project of Foxing vocalist Conor Murphy, has announced his first album since his 2017 self-titled debut. It's called Here Comes The Devil and it's due November 11 via Foxing's Grand Paradise label (pre-order). The first single is "Another Devil," which features Shinra Knives, and which is a little trippier and more out-there than the first Smidley album, but still unmistakably Conor's work. Check out the song and its video (by Conor and Ian Jones) below.
Tracklist
Farewell
Another Devil
Do You Still Love Me
I'm Breaking My Own Heart
Heaven Knows I'm In Hell
Table Rock Antichrist
In Poor Taste
Canto Of Queens
Holy Immolation
Here Comes the Devil