Smino shares new single “MLK Dr” & animated video

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, St. Louis rapper Smino has shared a new song, "MLK Dr," as well as a vivid, hallucinogenic animated video for it that's as giddy as the jazzy track itself. “I was riding down MLK DR and saw a Martian who needed some help," says Smino of the inspiration behind the song. "I showed him ‘round, then he flew me around his..."

It's a very dreamlike track and the Martian in question looks a lot like MLK, albeit blue and with a third eye, who Smino calls Martian Luther King. He hops a ride in his car, they get some food, share a blunt and have other tripped-out adventures. The video was directed by Brick & Smino and animated by Oliver Fredericksen, and you can watch it below.

In 2020, Smino released mixtape She Already Decided, singles "Backstage Pass" and "Baguetti" (with Kenny Beats and JID), and featured on tracks by MadeinTYO, and Thundercat. The press release says “Get ready for his next project soon.”