Smokers Club Fest 2022 lineup (Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Joey Bada$$, Earl Sweatshirt, more)

Hip hop fest The Smokers Club Festival is back and set to happen on April 30 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA, and the lineup is predictably stacked. The headliners are Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, and the fest also includes Schoolboy Q (performing his 2014 album Oxymoron), Wiz Khalifa (performing his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice), Lupe Fiasco (performing his classic 2006 debut album Food & Liquor), a 2 Chainz & Ferg collab set, a Berner & Curren$y set, an Ab-Soul & Wale set, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Yung Lean, Pi'erre Bourne, SahBabii, Lucki, Yeat, Zack Fox, The Alchemist, Smoke DZA, Clams Casino, Mick Jenkins, The Underachievers, The Cool Kids, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, Reason, Chiddy Bang, Pac Div, Kreayshawn, Erica Banks, Bktherula, ZeeloperZ, TisaKorean, Kali, and more.

Tickets go on presale Monday (1/24) at 10 AM Pacific.

Full lineup on the poster below...