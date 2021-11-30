Smokin’ Grooves 2022 lineup (Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, more)

Los Angeles festival Smokin' Grooves is back for 2022, happening on Saturday, March 19 at LA State Historic Park. The 2022 lineup features Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Miguel, Jhené Aiko, The Internet, Flying Lotus, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Smino, Toro y Moi, Little Dragon, Hiatus Kaiyote, Talib Kweli, Roy Ayers, Dead Prez, Ravyn Lenae, Phony PPL, Fousheé, Free Nationals, Bilal, Jelani Aryeh, Blu & Exile, and more. See it in full below.

Signups are open for a presale beginning on Friday, December 3 at 10 AM PT, and any remaining tickets will go on general sale beginning 12/3 at 2 PM PT.