Smut announce new LP & fall tour; watch “After Silver Leaves” video

Chicago-based band Smut have announced a new album, How the Light Felt, due out November 11 via Bayonet. It's the follow-up to their 2020 EP Power Fantasy, and it was co-produced by the band and mastered by Heba Kadry. See the cover art and tracklist below.

"This album is very much about the death of my little sister, who committed suicide a few weeks before her high school graduation in 2017," vocalist Tay Roebuck says. "It was a moment in which my life was destroyed permanently, and it’s something you cannot prepare for. A couple weeks after the funeral we played a show and I couldn’t keep it together, but we just kept playing and started writing because it was truly all I felt I had, it was all I could do to feel any sense of purpose. For the past five years now I've been chipping my way through grief and loss and I think the album itself is just the story of a person working through living with a new weight on top of it all."

The first single is "After Silver Leaves," a shimmery '90s rock-inspired song that Roebuck says is "about a former relationship I was in, it was really horribly abusive. But the approach to this one was to just spell it all out and see how silly it feels once shit really hits the fan. The song sounds so happy, but I’m talking about driving someone to a hospital when they’ve overdosed. And having to detach myself and realize that maybe it’s not my job as a teenage girl to save some sad sack of a guy. I think a lot of young women will relate to that, unfortunately."

Drummer Aidan O'Connor directed the accompanying video, which is inspired by '80s music videos, while the song itself pulls more from the '90s for inspiration. Watch the video below.

Smut are doing some touring this fall, with US shows on the East Coast and in the Midwest. See all dates below.

The tour includes a Brooklyn show at Alphaville on November 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, 9/9 at 10 AM.

SMUT - HOW THE LIGHT FELT TRACKLIST:

1. Soft Engine

2. After Silver Leaves

3. Let Me Hate

4. Believe You Me

5. Supersolar

6. Janeway

7. How the Light Felt

8. Person of Interest

9. Morningstar

10. Unbroken Thought

SMUT: 2022 TOUR

Fri. Nov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ortliebs

Sat. Nov. 12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

Mon. Nov. 14 - Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

Tue. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Wed. Nov. 16 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

Thu. Nov. 17 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

Fri. Nov. 18 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

Fri. Dec. 9 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village