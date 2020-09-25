Snacky Tunes book pairs music & food w/ EL-P, Matty Matheson, more

Darin & Greg Bresnitz, who spent a lot of the '00s DJing everywhere as Finger on the Pulse (and occasionally contributing to this blog), have been combining their love of food and music for years. They created and produced TV series "Dinner with the Band" -- which aired on IFC and featured episodes with top chefs and artists like Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Andrew WK, Rufus Wainwright, Les Savy Fav, EL-P, The Mountain Goats, Dev Hynes (back when he was Lightspeed Champion) and more -- and have hosted the similarly themed "Snacky Tunes" on the Heritage Radio Network since 2009. That show, which is now also available in podcast form, is still going strong and nearing its 500th episode. You can listen to the latest episode below.

They've now turned their show into a book: Snacky Tunes: Music is the Main Ingredient, Chefs and Their Music will be out October 14 via Phaidon. Here's the synopsis:

This first-of-its-kind anthology of personal stories from over 75 of the world's most acclaimed chefs chronicles how music has been a constant force throughout their lives, helping to define themselves individually, opening gateways to understanding their cultures and igniting the creativity behind their work. Featuring all-new candid interviews, never-before-published recipes and custom playlists from each chef, this book provides readers with intimate insights and a wholly fresh perspective on some of today's top culinary minds.

The Snacky Tunes book features an introduction from EL-P, who talks about making bagels and performing on Dinner with the Band, as well as stories and recipes from chefs Sean Brock, Matty Matheson, Selassie Atadika, Marcus Samuelsson, Alex Atala, May Chow, Curtis Stone, Dale Talde, Pooja Dhingra, Michael Fojtasek, Ignacio Mattos, Asma Khan, Shohei Yasuda, and many more.

You can order your copy here.