Snail Mail announces Baltimore residency, Valentine Fest

Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan is making a grand return to her hometown of Baltimore for Snail Mail's Valentine Fest, a newly-announced five-night residency set for February 10-14 at Ottobar. Each night will feature a set from Snail Mail as well as one from a surprise special guest. Lindsey comments:

I am so excited to announce a special series of shows in Baltimore next year. It's been almost five years since I've played my hometown, so we're playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine's Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait :) I'll see you at the Ottobar :)

Tickets for Snail Mail's Valentine Fest go on sale Friday (11/11) at 10am.

Snail Mail are touring with Turnstile through the end of the month. All dates below.

SNAIL MAIL -- 2022-2023 TOUR DATES

Nov 11 - THE AZTEC THEATRE - SAN ANTONIO, TX w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

Nov 12 - BAYOU MUSIC CENTER - HOUSTON, TX w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

Nov 14 - COCA-COLA ROXY - ATLANTA, GA w/ Turnstile

Nov 16 - STAGE AE - PITTSBURGH, PA w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

Nov 17 - TOWN BALLROOM - BUFFALO, NY w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

Nov 19 - ROADRUNNER - BOSTON, MA w/ Turnstile - SOLD OUT

Nov 20 - ROADRUNNER - BOSTON, MA w/ Turnstile

Nov 21 - XL LIVE - HARRISBURG, PA w/ Turnstile

Feb 10 - SNAIL MAIL’S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD

Feb 11 - SNAIL MAIL’S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD

Feb 12 - SNAIL MAIL’S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD

Feb 13 - SNAIL MAIL’S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD

Feb 14 - SNAIL MAIL’S VALENTINE FESTIVAL - BALTIMORE, MD