Snail Mail shares new track ft. Mac DeMarco as Peppermint Patty

Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan has shared a new song under the name Peppermint Patty. She posted a screenshot of the YouTube upload (which is on what appears to be a personal account vs the official Snail Mail channel) of "A Cuckhold's Refrain" on Instagram, but offered no other comment. The YouTube also has the lyrics, but it doesn't confirm whether the other vocalist on the track is Mac DeMarco, which is who it sounds like. Stereogum reports that, asked for confirmation if it is Mac joining her on the track, Lindsey replied "hahahahah” and “who knows ¯\_(ツ)_/¯." Hear it below.

UPDATE: Pitchfork confirms it's Mac on the track, writing, "The song was recorded in DeMarco’s garage two years ago, and it features JD Beck, Domi, and Deaton Chris Anthony."

Snail Mail plays Atlantic City, NJ fest Frantic City later this month, and she'll head out on tour with Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA in October.