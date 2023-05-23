Snapcase announce NJ with Spaced, Wreckage & Excide, who all play NYC with Rabbit

Buffalo metalcore legends Snapcase were recently announced for Riot Fest and AVAIL's Over The James fest, but first they'll play a headlining show at NJ's Crossroads on July 28. It's a great bill all-around, with Buffalo newcomers Spaced, Connecticut hardcore band Wreckage, and Carolinas post-hardcore band Excide (whose own music has gained comparisons to Snapcase). Tickets are on sale now.

Spaced, Wreckage, and Excide also play Brooklyn the next day on July 29 at at Mona Liza Studios (the upstairs space at Brooklyn Monarch at 23 Meadow St), and that show also features NYC metal/hardcore band Rabbit and the Hudson Valley's Godskin Peeler. Tickets for that show are on sale now too.

Spaced recently released their great Far Out Hardcore two-song single on New Morality Zine, and they've also got a Europe/UK tour with Buggin coming up. Wreckage released Our Time on New Year's Day of this year. Excide's debut LP Deliberate Revolver came out on New Morality Zine last year. Rabbit released their Halo of Flies EP on Delayed Gratification in December. Godskin Peeler dropped the Erase The Godform EP on Streets of Hate this year. Stream all of these releases below.

Spaced -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/28 - Columbus, OH @ Cafe Bourbon

5/29 - St. Louis, MO @ The Skinhole

5/30 - Bloomington, IN @ Antumbra Room

5/31 - Springfield, IL @ Dumb Records

6/1 - Nashville, TN @ The Eye

6/2 - Birmingham, AL @ LCY Media

6/3 - Greenville, SC @ Sage’s Garage

6/4 - Atlanta, GA @ TBA

6/5 - Greensboro, NC @ Rock House

6/6 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

6/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

Europe / UK with Buggin

6/26 Newcastle, UK

6/27 Newport UK

6/28 London UK

6/29 Brighton UK

6/30 Antwerp, BE

7/1 Super Bowl of Hardcore Rennes, FR

7/2 Paris, FR

7/3Frankfurt, DE

7/4 Eindhoven, NL

7/5 Hanover, DE

7/6 Berlin, DE

7/7 Fajt Fest Velke Mezirici, CZ

7/8 Halle, DE

7/9 Ieper Fest, BE

7/10 Lyon, FR

7/11 Lucerne, CH

7/12 Milan, IT

7/13 Nuremburg, DE

7/14 Krach an Bach fest

7/16 Manchester, UK

7/17 Birmingham, UK

7/18 Leeds, UK

7/21 - The Rumble Fest Chicago

7/28 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads w/ Snapcase, Spaced, Wreckage, Excide

7/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Mona Liza Studios w/ Wreckage, Excide, Rabbit, Godskin Peeler

8/13 - Four Chord Music Fest Pittsburgh