Snapped Ankles announce first North American tour (BV Presents NYC show)

UK band Snapped Ankles have three albums of danceable motorik rock under their belts, music that's influenced by krautrock, post-punk and modern groups like LCD Soundsystem and Liars. The woodlands are central to the group, as they claim to be forest folk who live in the trees (and look like them), and whose album titles include Come Play the Trees and Forest of Your Problems. Beyond that, addition to playing guitars and keyboards and drums, they use instruments fashioned out of logs and branches. Their hyperactive live shows are really something, capable of sending crowds into frenzied states. Their set at Iceland Airwaves 2019 was one of my favorite shows of that year.

The U.S. and Canada are finally going to get a chance to experience Snapped Ankles live, as they've just announced their first-ever North American tour, which is happening around the 2022 SXSW Music Festival, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, DC, Brooklyn, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. All dates are listed below.

BrooklynVegan is excited to be presenting the band's Brooklyn debut which happens at Baby's All Right on March 9. Tickets for that show, and all North American dates, go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM local time.

Check out video of Snapped Ankles in action, their video for "Rhythm is our Business," and listen to their three albums, below.

SNAPPED ANKLES - 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Thursday 3 March - Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL, USA

Friday 4 March - El Club, Detroit, MI, USA

Saturday 5 March - The Garrison, Toronto, ON, Canada

Monday 7 March - DC9, Washington, DC, USA

Wednesday 9 March - Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, NY, USA

Thursday 10 March - Johnny Brenda's, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Friday 11 March - Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT, USA

Saturday 12 March - Crystal Ballroom, Boston, MA, USA

Monday 14 March - The Eastern Rooftop, Atlanta, GA, USA

16-18 March - SXSW Festival, Austin, TX, USA

Saturday 19 March - Not So Fun Wkend at Dada, Dallas, TX, USA

Tuesday 22 March - Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA, USA

Wednesday 23 March - The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Thursday 24 March - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA, USA