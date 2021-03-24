Snapped Ankles announce ‘Forest Of Your Problems’ (watch “Rhythm Is Our Business” video)

UK group Snapped Ankles have once again descended from the trees to gift the world with a new album, their third -- Forest Of Your Problems, on July 2 via The Leaf Label. If you're unfamiliar, legend has it Snapped Ankles are wildmen of the woods, living in the branches and looking like a pile of leaves that have come to life to play danceable komische post-punk with a mix of synthesizers, guitars and foraged instrumentation. They produced this one themselves with regular collaborator and The Comet Is Coming member Danalogue on mixing duties.

The first single from the album is "Rhythm is Our Business," a storming, crazed banger set to a manic beat that owes just a little to The Fall and maybe a little to the B-52s. Watch the video and check out the album's artwork and tracklist below. The band have also announced a fall UK/EU tour and those date are below too.

Snapped Ankles' last album, Stunning Luxury, made our Best Albums of 2019 list.

Tracklist:

1. Forest Of Your Problems

2. The Evidence

3. Shifting Basslines Of The Cornucopians

4. Undilated Lovers

5. Susurrations (In The Forest)

6. Rhythm is Our Business

7. Psithurhythm

8. The Prince Is Back

9. Xylophobia

10. Forest Of Your Problems (Outro)

Snapped Ankles - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri 30 July 2021 Farmfest Somerset, UK

Sat 31 Jul 2021 Deer Shed Festival North Yorkshire, UK

Sat 18 Sep 2021 Wide Eyed Festival Leicester, UK

Tue 5 Oct 2021 iBoat Bourdeaux, FR

Wed 6 Oct 2021 Le Pôle étudiant Nantes, FR

Thu 7 Oct 2021 Petit Bain Paris, UK

Fri 8 Oct 2021 Paradiso Amsterdam, NL

Sat 9 Oct 2021 Out Of The Crowd Luxembourg, LU

Wed 13 Oct 2021 Gorilla Manchester, UK

Thu 14 Oct 2021 Workmans Club Dublin, IE

Fri 15 Oct 2021 Roisin Dubh Galway, IE

Sat 16 Oct 2021 Kasbah Social Club Limerick, IE

Wed 20 Oct 2021 St Lukes Glasgow, UK

Thu 21 Oct 2021 NUSU Basement Newcastle, UK

Fri 22 Oct 2021 Arts Club Liverpool, UK

Sat 23 Oct 2021 Crookes Social Club Sheffield, UK

Sun 24 Oct 2021 SWX Bristol, UK

Sat 30 Oct 2021 The Roundhouse London, UK

Wed 10 Nov 2021 Chalk Brighton, UK

Thu 11 Nov 2021 Junction 1 Cambridge, UK

Fri 12 Nov 2021 Trades Club Hebden Bridge, UK

Sat 13 Nov 2021 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK