Snapped Ankles made their NYC debut at Baby’s All Right (pics, review)

UK band Snapped Ankles are on their first-ever North American tour, and that hit Brooklyn on Wednesday night at Baby's All Right, a show that BrooklynVegan co-presented with AdHoc. Having been wowed by their set at Iceland Airwaves in 2019, I was wondering if lightning would strike twice and am happy to report that their frenzied, groovy, forest-grown brand of post-punk komische had the crowd dancing pretty much from the start.

This is a group that really commits to the bit, "woodwose" folk -- almost like if Dr Seuss' The Lorax started a band -- who sound a cross between Neu!, The Fall and LCD Soundsystem, with logs hooked up to synthesizers and the band wearing masks that make them look like Yetis (or the cult in Yellowjackets). It's all set to a maniacal, motorik beat that didn't let up. The late show at Baby's got canceled, so Snapped Ankles ended up playing for nearly 90 minutes, with frontman Austin taking things into the crowd more than once. Super fun show.

Snapped Ankles are touring with Canadian instrumental band Gloin who opened the night (and who I got there too late to see). Pictures from the whole night by P Squared are in this post.

Snapped Ankles play Boston tonight and will be making their way to Austin for SXSW, and then hitting the West Coast. They're great, so go see them if you can. Remaining dates are below.

SNAPPED ANKLES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Saturday 12 March - Crystal Ballroom, Boston, MA, USA

Monday 14 March - The Eastern Rooftop, Atlanta, GA, USA

16-18 March - SXSW Festival, Austin, TX, USA

Saturday 19 March - Not So Fun Wkend at Dada, Dallas, TX, USA

Tuesday 22 March - Constellation Room, Santa Ana, CA, USA

Wednesday 23 March - The Echo, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Thursday 24 March - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA, USA