Sneaker Pimps announce first record in nearly 20 years (watch a preview)

Nineties trip-hop vets Sneaker Pimps, best known for their 1996 hit "6 Underground" -- which was criminally NOT featured in Michael Bay's 2019 action movie 6 Underground -- are back, and have announced their first album since 2002's Bloodsport. It's titled Squaring the Circle and was made by founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe, with vocals by Corner and Simonne Jones. (Original vocalist Kelli Ali, who sang "6 Underground," left the group after their debut album.) They made the album in Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, CA and The Tower Studios in London.

The band have shared a preview of the new album, featuring its torchy piano ballad title track set to some haunting imagery. You can watch that, and check out Squaring the Circle's album art and tracklist, below. You can also revisit "6 Underground" below.

Squaring the Circle will be out this fall, and "Squaring the Circle" (the single) will be out in July. You can preorder the album now.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fighter”

02 “Squaring The Circle”

03 “Love Me Stupid”

04 “Pink Noise”

05 “No Show”

06 “Stripes”

07 “Child In The Dark”

08 “Black Rain”

09 “Alibis”

10 “Lifeline”

11 “The Paper Room”

12 “Immaculate Hearts”

13 “So Far Gone”

14 “Come Like The Cure”

15 “SOS”

16 “The Tranquility Trap”