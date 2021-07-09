Sneaker Pimps share songs from 1st LP in 20 years (get it on exclusive coke bottle clear vinyl)

Pre-order 'Squaring the Circle' on coke bottle clear double vinyl, limited to 250 copies, in the BV shop.

Trip-hop vets Sneaker Pimps are gearing up to release Squaring the Circle, their first album in nearly 20 years, on September 10, and they've just released the first two tracks from the album: "Fighter," which opens the record, is the kind of laid back, slinky groove that Sneaker Pimps are known for, while the title track is is a spare, heavenly lullaby. Says the group's Liam Howe, "After 18 years of dormancy and deliberation we (Sneaker Pimps) are releasing not one, but two new tracks. ‘Fighter’ is a plea for courage and strength against prevailing mental health crises. ‘Squaring the Circle’ (via Nietzsche) is a heartfelt ode to eternal returns of love, in the face of desperate adversity. Contrasting in nature, hopefully these songs describe the diversity and essence of the new album."

You can listen to both tracks below.

Here what the vinyl looks like in the sleeve:

Founding members Chris Corner and Liam Howe made Squaring the Circle at Sawtooth Studios in Pioneertown, USA and The Tower Studios in London, UK and the album features vocals from Corner and Simonne Jones.

Check out Squaring the Circle's tracklist, along with the album's two opening songs, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fighter”

02 “Squaring The Circle”

03 “Love Me Stupid”

04 “Pink Noise”

05 “No Show”

06 “Stripes”

07 “Child In The Dark”

08 “Black Rain”

09 “Alibis”

10 “Lifeline”

11 “The Paper Room”

12 “Immaculate Hearts”

13 “So Far Gone”

14 “Come Like The Cure”

15 “SOS”

16 “The Tranquility Trap”