SNFU share posthumous, final song by late frontman Chi Pig

Last week came the very sad news that Chi Pig (real name Ken Chinn), frontman of long-running Canadian punk/melodic hardcore band S.N.F.U., had passed away at age 57, following serious health issues that he had revealed last fall. After the sad news broke, Chi Pig's bandmates have put out a song that Chi recorded before his passing and intended to be released on the day of his death. "Mr Chi Pig wanted to give all his friends and fans one last gift the day his soul took flight. enjoy," they wrote.

The song is called "Cement Mixer (to all my beautiful friends)," and it's a beautiful, heartbreaking song in which Chi Pig very much comes to terms with the fact that his time has come. Listen below.

The photo above was taken by Cat Ashbee "on the last time Ken would take the stage."

Following Chi's passing, fellow musicians paid tribute. Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong wrote: "Oh man. This breaks my heart. Chi Pig was one of the greatest front people I’ve ever seen. I saw SNFU at Gilman when I was 16. I thought he was going to jump through the ceiling. Super smart. Great lyrics. Amazing album titles. So funny. He had an amazing mask collection. lead singer for SNFU. What a bummer. Sending love to all the Edmonton and Vancouver punks. What a loss."

Fucked Up frontman Damian Abraham wrote: "RIP Mr. Chi Pig. A front person on a different level and a Punk god. Thank you Ken Chinn for all you did."

88 Fingers Louie called him "an absolute legend and the greatest frontman ever."

Watch some classic live videos of SNFU here.