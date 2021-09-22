SNL announces October musical guests: Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, more
Saturday Night Live returns for its 47th season on October 1 and they've just announced the first four episodes' hosts and musical guests:
- October 2: Owen Wilson hosts with Kacey Musgraves as musical guest
- October 9: Kim Kardashian West hosts with Halsey as musical guest
- October 16: Rami Malek hosts with Young Thug as musical guest
- October 23: former SNL cast member and current Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis hosts with Brandi Carlile as musical guest
There's been no word yet as to an cast changes -- like whether Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant will return -- so stay tuned.
You can pick up Halsey's Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross-produced new album in the BV shop.