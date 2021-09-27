SNL announces Season 47 cast (Beck Bennett leaving; 3 new Featured Players)

Saturday Night Live returns for its 47th season this weekend and the series has just announced the cast. Beck Bennett is leaving after eight seasons on the show, and the only other departing cast member is Lauren Holt. Some speculated Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon would be leaving but we're glad they're staying. Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang have been moved up from Featured Players to regular cast members.

There are three new Featured Players who are joining the cast: Sarah Sherman, aka Sarah Squirm, who you might know from a 2018 Adult Swim infomercial "Flayaway"; Aristotle Athari, who played Gabe on Silicon Valley's sixth season and is a member of Hasan Minaj’s sketch group Goatface; and James Austin Johnson who is known for his impersonations (like Donald Trump). They join Featured Players Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, who both started last year.

Check out the full S47 cast list below. This Saturday's SNL season premiere features host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Repertory Players:

Aidy Bryant

Michael Che

Pete Davidson

Mikey Day

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Colin Jost

Kate McKinnon

Alex Moffat

Kyle Mooney

Ego Nwodim

Chris Redd

Cecily Strong

Kenan Thompson

Melissa Villaseñor

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Aristotle Athari

Andrew Dismukes

James Austin Johnson

Punkie Johnson

Sarah Sherman