SNL cast members & others react to Elon Musk hosting

Saturday Night Live, which is currently on a month break, announced over the weekend that the next episode, May 8, would be hosted by Tesla CEO/SpaceX/Grimes baby daddy Elon Musk, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest. Musk definitely sees himself as a billionaire with a sense of humor, having made appearances on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, as well as being a voice on South Park, The Simpsons and Rick & Morty, not to mention cracking jokes on Twitter, but response on social media leaned heavily towards having a CEO host as "not funny." A number of comedians had things to say, like Josh Gondelman, who tweeted, "Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making 'that's what she said' jokes who think they'd be great at hosting SNL."

Many others noted that the last time SNL had a billionaire on it was Donald Trump in 2015, and the show's notecard board with hosts/musical guests quickly became a meme over the weekend, with other combos photoshopped in, like "Sarah Huckabee Sanders / That U2 album that showed up on everyone's iPhone." You can see a few of those below.

Also throwing some more subtle shade on social media have been a few current cast members. When Musk tweeted "Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is" Bowen Yang wrote on an Instagram story, "what the fuck does this even mean":

Featured player Andrew Dismukes wrote on an Instagram story, "ONLY CEO I WANNA DO SKETCH WITH IS CHER-E OTERI," referencing former SNL cast member Cheri Oteri:

And while not mentioning anyone by name, Aidy Bryant on Saturday shared a tweet from Bernie Sanders on her Instagram stories that said "“The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people. ... That is a moral obscenity":

Check out a few more Twitter reactions below.

UPDATE: Grimes took to TikTok to defend Elon.