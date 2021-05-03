SNL closing out season with Lil Nas X, Keegan-Michael Key, more

Saturday Night Live has just announced hosts and musical guests for the final two episodes of the season. May 15 will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo (who releases her debut album the week after her SNL appearance) as musical guest. On May 22, the season final features The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and musical guest Lil Nas X who will perform his #1 hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and another new song.

This Saturday it's Elon Musk hosting, which some of the cast are not exactly thrilled happy about, and musical guest Miley Cyrus -- though as a former host Miley may turn up in as many sketches as Elon does. And will Elon's partner Grimes make an appearance?